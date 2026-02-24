Graham Pauley Injury: Hopes to be back soon
Pauley (forearm) said best-case he'll return to games later this week if not, within two weeks, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reported Tuesday.
He underwent imaging Monday after experiencing tightness, and it sounds like he has a chance to still be ready for Opening Day. Connor Norby will get a chance to play third base in the meantime.
