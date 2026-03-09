Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley Injury: Not yet ready for defensive work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Pauley (forearm) isn't yet cleared to play defense, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old had been used as a DH over the past week, batting .364 (4-for-11) in four games with a double, a triple and a 2:1 BB:K. Once Pauley receives clearance to see game action on defense, he'll resume his battle with Connor Norby for the Marlins' starting job at third base.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
