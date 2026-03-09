Graham Pauley Injury: Not yet ready for defensive work
Pauley (forearm) isn't yet cleared to play defense, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
The 25-year-old had been used as a DH over the past week, batting .364 (4-for-11) in four games with a double, a triple and a 2:1 BB:K. Once Pauley receives clearance to see game action on defense, he'll resume his battle with Connor Norby for the Marlins' starting job at third base.
