Graham Pauley Injury: Plays defense in backfields game
Pauley (forearm) played five innings of defense in a backfields game Monday but did not throw, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Tuesday that Pauley will remain limited to designated hitter duty in Grapefruit League games "for a while." Pauley is working his way back from right forearm tightness and the club is deliberating rebuilding his throwing before he's allowed to play in games without restrictions. If healthy, Pauley could open the season as Miami's primary third baseman.
