Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley Injury: Plays defense in backfields game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2026

Pauley (forearm) played five innings of defense in a backfields game Monday but did not throw, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said Tuesday that Pauley will remain limited to designated hitter duty in Grapefruit League games "for a while." Pauley is working his way back from right forearm tightness and the club is deliberating rebuilding his throwing before he's allowed to play in games without restrictions. If healthy, Pauley could open the season as Miami's primary third baseman.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
15 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
91 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
170 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
174 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
175 days ago