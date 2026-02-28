Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley Injury: Returning Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Pauley (forearm) will serve as Miami's designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Pauley's spring debut has been delayed this year due to forearm tightness, but he has seemingly made a full recovery and will begin playing in exhibition games this weekend. The 25-year-old slashed .224/.311/.366 with 11 RBI and 18 runs scored across 184 plate appearances with the Marlins last year and is the favorite to open the regular season as Miami's primary third baseman.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
5 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
81 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
160 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
164 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
165 days ago