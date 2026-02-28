Graham Pauley Injury: Returning Sunday

Pauley (forearm) will serve as Miami's designated hitter in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals, Stephen Strom of Marlins Radio Network reports.

Pauley's spring debut has been delayed this year due to forearm tightness, but he has seemingly made a full recovery and will begin playing in exhibition games this weekend. The 25-year-old slashed .224/.311/.366 with 11 RBI and 18 runs scored across 184 plate appearances with the Marlins last year and is the favorite to open the regular season as Miami's primary third baseman.