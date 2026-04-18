Graham Pauley Injury: Sitting out Saturday
Pauley (oblique) isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Brewers.
Oblique discomfort forced Pauley to make an early exit Friday and will officially keep him out of Saturday's contest as well. However, he said he was feeling better before the game and has taken swings, per Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, so he may be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. In the meantime, Javier Sanoja will start at the hot corner for Miami.
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