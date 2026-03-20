Graham Pauley Injury: Slated to play third base Sunday

Pauley (forearm) is expected to play third base in Miami's spring-training finale Sunday against the Mets, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Pauley has been seeing some action at DH during spring training while recovering from soreness in his right forearm, but the 25-year-old is on the brink of making his first Grapefruit League appearance in the field, which is encouraging for his Opening Day availability.