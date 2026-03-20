Graham Pauley Injury: Slated to play third base Sunday
Pauley (forearm) is expected to play third base in Miami's spring-training finale Sunday against the Mets, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.
Pauley has been seeing some action at DH during spring training while recovering from soreness in his right forearm, but the 25-year-old is on the brink of making his first Grapefruit League appearance in the field, which is encouraging for his Opening Day availability.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East25 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker101 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week180 days ago
-
DFS MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17184 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends185 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More