Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley Injury: Slated to play third base Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Pauley (forearm) is expected to play third base in Miami's spring-training finale Sunday against the Mets, Kevin Barral of FishonFirst.com reports.

Pauley has been seeing some action at DH during spring training while recovering from soreness in his right forearm, but the 25-year-old is on the brink of making his first Grapefruit League appearance in the field, which is encouraging for his Opening Day availability.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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