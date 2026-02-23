Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley Injury: Undergoes imaging for forearm issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Pauley underwent imaging due to forearm tightness, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley has yet to appear in a Grapefruit League game because of the issue and has not improved as hoped, so the Marlins sent him for tests. Results of the imaging should be available within a day or two. If healthy, Pauley is in the mix to start at third base for Miami.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
76 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
155 days ago
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
MLB
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, September 17
Author Image
Ryan Pohle
159 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
160 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
162 days ago