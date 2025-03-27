Graham Pauley News: Called up, starting in opener
The Marlins recalled Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
Pauley will bat eighth and start at third base in Thursday's season opener versus the Pirates. He'll get reps at the hot corner along with Eric Wagaman and Jonah Bride while Connor Norby (oblique) is on the injured list to begin the season. Pauley produced a .784 OPS over 11 Grapefruit League games.
