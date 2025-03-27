Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley News: Called up, starting in opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 11:24am

The Marlins recalled Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

Pauley will bat eighth and start at third base in Thursday's season opener versus the Pirates. He'll get reps at the hot corner along with Eric Wagaman and Jonah Bride while Connor Norby (oblique) is on the injured list to begin the season. Pauley produced a .784 OPS over 11 Grapefruit League games.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now