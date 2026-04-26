Graham Pauley News: Clubs first homer in loss

Pauley went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss against the Giants.

Pauley connected on his first homer of 2026, clubbing a Landen Roupp curveball over the right-field wall in the second inning to give the Marlins a 3-0 advantage, though they wouldn't score again and ultimately relinquished the lead. Pauley's .621 OPS through 64 plate appearances isn't much to write home about, though he's currently riding a four-game hitting streak and should continue to see sizable playing time at the hot corner against right-handed pitching.