Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley News: Clubs first homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Pauley went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's 6-3 loss against the Giants.

Pauley connected on his first homer of 2026, clubbing a Landen Roupp curveball over the right-field wall in the second inning to give the Marlins a 3-0 advantage, though they wouldn't score again and ultimately relinquished the lead. Pauley's .621 OPS through 64 plate appearances isn't much to write home about, though he's currently riding a four-game hitting streak and should continue to see sizable playing time at the hot corner against right-handed pitching.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
15 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
17 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
22 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
28 days ago