Graham Pauley News: Dispatched back to Triple-A

The Marlins optioned Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley has not got on track offensively this season, slashing just .165/.211/.271 across 91 plate appearances. He will look to get his swing in order at Jacksonville, and the Marlins will go with a combination of Javier Sanoja, Leo Jimenez and Connor Norby at third base.