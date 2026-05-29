Graham Pauley News: Dispatched back to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Pauley has not got on track offensively this season, slashing just .165/.211/.271 across 91 plate appearances. He will look to get his swing in order at Jacksonville, and the Marlins will go with a combination of Javier Sanoja, Leo Jimenez and Connor Norby at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target27 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target34 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target41 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target48 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers50 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More