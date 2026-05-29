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Graham Pauley News: Dispatched back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2026

The Marlins optioned Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Pauley has not got on track offensively this season, slashing just .165/.211/.271 across 91 plate appearances. He will look to get his swing in order at Jacksonville, and the Marlins will go with a combination of Javier Sanoja, Leo Jimenez and Connor Norby at third base.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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