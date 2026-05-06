Graham Pauley News: Exiting starting lineup
Pauley is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Orioles.
Pauley is 0-for-15 at the dish over his last six games to drop his season batting line to an ugly .173/.225/.293. He'll get a day to regroup while Connor Norby handles third base.
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