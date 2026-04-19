Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Pauley (oblique) is starting at third base and batting ninth Sunday against the Brewers.

The 25-year-old picked up an oblique injury Friday versus Milwaukee and was held out of Saturday's contest, but he'll return to the lineup Sunday for the series finale. Pauley has yet to get on track at the plate this season with no homers, a 1:13 BB:K and .174/.191/.304 slash line through 68 plate appearances.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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