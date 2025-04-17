Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley News: Heading back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Miami optioned Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.

The Marlins had optioned Pauley to Triple-A on March 16, but he ended up being recalled just over a week later and was included on the Opening Day roster after Connor Norby suffered an oblique strain in the team's second-to-last spring training game and was placed on the injured list. Pauley had served as Miami's primary third baseman against right-handed pitching over the first three weeks of the season but didn't do much with the opportunity, slashing .191/.235/.277 over 52 plate appearances. With Norby completing a rehab assignment and returning from the IL on Thursday, Pauley will now head to Jacksonville, where he'll get the chance to play on an everyday basis.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now