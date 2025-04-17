Graham Pauley News: Heading back to Triple-A
Miami optioned Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
The Marlins had optioned Pauley to Triple-A on March 16, but he ended up being recalled just over a week later and was included on the Opening Day roster after Connor Norby suffered an oblique strain in the team's second-to-last spring training game and was placed on the injured list. Pauley had served as Miami's primary third baseman against right-handed pitching over the first three weeks of the season but didn't do much with the opportunity, slashing .191/.235/.277 over 52 plate appearances. With Norby completing a rehab assignment and returning from the IL on Thursday, Pauley will now head to Jacksonville, where he'll get the chance to play on an everyday basis.
