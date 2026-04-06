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Graham Pauley News: Idle against lefty again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Pauley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds.

The Marlins are facing off against a third straight left-handed starting pitcher (Brandon Williamson), so the left-handed-hitting Pauley will once again cede third base to Javier Sanoja. Despite being out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, Pauley was able to come up big off the bench, delivering a two-run double in the eighth inning to give the Marlins the lead in their eventual 7-6 win.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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