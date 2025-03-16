Graham Pauley News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Marlins optioned Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday.
Pauley was acquired by the Marlins from the Padres in late July in a trade package centered around Tanner Scott. Pauley will begin the 2025 regular season in Triple-A after going 7-for-26 with two walks and four RBI in spring training. He appeared in 13 regular-season games for the Padres in 2024 and could see some action in the majors in 2025 if the Marlins are in need of depth in the infield.
