Graham Pauley News: Playing third base Sunday

Pauley (forearm) will start at third base and bat sixth in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

After experiencing tightness in his right forearm early in camp, Pauley had been limited to serving as a designated hitter through his first nine spring games, but he's finally been given the green light to make his debut in the field. Assuming he checks out fine following Sunday's contest, Pauley will be part of the Marlins' Opening Day roster, but it's unclear if he'll be deployed as Miami's primary third baseman to begin the season. Connor Norby has outproduced Pauley so far this spring, but if Norby is needed in left field to cover for the loss of Kyle Stowers (hamstring), Pauley would have a clearer path to regular at-bats at the hot corner.