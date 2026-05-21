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Graham Pauley News: Recalled from Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 10:37am

The Marlins recalled Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Since being demoted to Triple-A two weeks ago, Pauley has gone 8-for-36 with three homers, six RBI, six runs scored and a steal over nine games. He'll now return to Miami to replace the injured Leo Jimenez (neck) as infield depth for the Marlins.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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