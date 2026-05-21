Graham Pauley News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Marlins recalled Pauley from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Since being demoted to Triple-A two weeks ago, Pauley has gone 8-for-36 with three homers, six RBI, six runs scored and a steal over nine games. He'll now return to Miami to replace the injured Leo Jimenez (neck) as infield depth for the Marlins.
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