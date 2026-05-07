Graham Pauley News: Sent down to minors
The Marlins optioned Pauley to Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
Pauley has slashed a lowly .173/.225/.293 with a pathetic 17.5 percent hard-hit rate this season, which wasn't enough to keep a regular role despite solid defense. With Pauley in the minors, Connor Norby should see more reps at third base for the Marlins.
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