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Graham Pauley News: Sitting against lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Pauley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.

The left-handed-hitting Pauley has hit the bench for two of the Marlins' first three games, with both of his absences coming against southpaws. Heading into Opening Day, Pauley looked like he could be headed for a timeshare at third base with Connor Norby, but the Marlins should have starting roles against right-handed pitching available at the the corner-infield spots for both players while Christopher Morel (oblique) is on the shelf.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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