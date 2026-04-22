Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley News: Sitting against righty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Pauley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The left-handed-hitting Pauley often sits versus southpaws, but he'll be heading to the bench Wednesday while right-hander Kyle Leahy starts for the Cardinals. Though Javier Sanoja will fill in at third base in the series finale, Pauley could face a greater threat from Connor Norby for reps at the hot corner once Christopher Morel (oblique) returns from the injured list. Morel had been in line to serve as the Marlins' primary first baseman before straining his oblique prior to Opening Day, but Norby has been handling those duties through the first four weeks of the season and has produced a .738 OPS. Pauley, meanwhile, has struggled to a .492 OPS and has struck out at a 27.3 percent clip over 55 plate appearances.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Graham Pauley See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Bat Speed Risers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
24 days ago