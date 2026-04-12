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Graham Pauley News: Sitting against Skubal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pauley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Pauley had started in each of the Marlins' last four games, but he'll take a seat Sunday while the Tigers send southpaw Tarik Skubal to the bump. He'll be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed hitters Owen Caissie and Liam Hicks.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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