Graham Pauley News: Taking seat Monday
Pauley is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Monday.
Pauley will take a seat for Monday's series opener while Javier Sanoja mans the hot corner and bats eighth. Pauley has gone 5-for-10 with one home run and four RBI during his current four-game hitting streak.
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