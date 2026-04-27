Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley News: Taking seat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Pauley is not in the Marlins' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Monday.

Pauley will take a seat for Monday's series opener while Javier Sanoja mans the hot corner and bats eighth. Pauley has gone 5-for-10 with one home run and four RBI during his current four-game hitting streak.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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