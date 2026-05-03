Graham Pauley News: Taking seat Sunday
Pauley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
The Marlins will shield the left-handed-hitting Pauley from a matchup with a tough lefty starter (Jesus Luzardo) and send him to the bench for the penultimate game of the series. Leo Jimenez will get the nod at third base in place of Pauley.
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