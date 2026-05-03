Graham Pauley headshot

Graham Pauley News: Taking seat Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Pauley is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.

The Marlins will shield the left-handed-hitting Pauley from a matchup with a tough lefty starter (Jesus Luzardo) and send him to the bench for the penultimate game of the series. Leo Jimenez will get the nod at third base in place of Pauley.

Graham Pauley
Miami Marlins
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