Grant Anderson Injury: Leaves appearance with injury
Anderson was removed from Thursday's appearance versus the Giants in the seventh inning after being struck in the right forearm by a line drive, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Anderson had already thrown 30 pitches and allowed two runs over 1.1 innings before exiting, so his removal could have been precautionary. It's unclear whether the reliever will be sent for testing.
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