Grant Anderson Injury: X-rays negative

X-rays on Anderson's right forearm came back negative following his removal from Thursday's game against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was pulled from the game after taking an 89.6-mph line drive off his right forearm in the seventh inning. He managed to escape the incident with nothing more than a bruise and will travel with the team for its upcoming road series in Colorado, but he could still be held out of action for a game or two to give his forearm a chance to recover.