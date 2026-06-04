Grant Anderson Injury: X-rays negative
X-rays on Anderson's right forearm came back negative following his removal from Thursday's game against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Anderson was pulled from the game after taking an 89.6-mph line drive off his right forearm in the seventh inning. He managed to escape the incident with nothing more than a bruise and will travel with the team for its upcoming road series in Colorado, but he could still be held out of action for a game or two to give his forearm a chance to recover.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Anderson See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)13 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes90 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest245 days ago
-
Mound Musings Q&A
Mound Musings: Save Me!July 6, 2023
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the WeekJune 4, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Anderson See More