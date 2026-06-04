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Grant Anderson Injury: X-rays negative

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 3:18pm

X-rays on Anderson's right forearm came back negative following his removal from Thursday's game against the Giants, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Anderson was pulled from the game after taking an 89.6-mph line drive off his right forearm in the seventh inning. He managed to escape the incident with nothing more than a bruise and will travel with the team for its upcoming road series in Colorado, but he could still be held out of action for a game or two to give his forearm a chance to recover.

Grant Anderson
Milwaukee Brewers
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