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Grant Anderson News: Recalled by Milwaukee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

The Brewers recalled Anderson from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.

Anderson was sent down to Triple-A on Aug. 5, but he's back with the big club to bolster its bullpen after Abner Uribe (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Anderson sports a 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and five holds across 48.2 innings in the majors this season.

Grant Anderson
Milwaukee Brewers
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