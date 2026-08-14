Grant Anderson News: Recalled by Milwaukee
The Brewers recalled Anderson from Triple-A Nashville on Friday.
Anderson was sent down to Triple-A on Aug. 5, but he's back with the big club to bolster its bullpen after Abner Uribe (forearm) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Anderson sports a 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and five holds across 48.2 innings in the majors this season.
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