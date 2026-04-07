Grant Anderson headshot

Grant Anderson News: Scoreless inning in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Anderson went three up and three down in his one inning on Monday in the 8-6 win against the Red Sox.

Anderson appeared in 66 games out of the bullpen for the Brewers last season and went 2-6 with a 3.25 ERA. Milwaukee has put Anderson on the mound six times already this season where he has posted a 2.70 ERA. The Brewers bullpen has right-handers Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill to pitch in high-leverage situations, but lack other options after them which allows Anderson to be used often in middle relief.

Grant Anderson
Milwaukee Brewers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Anderson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Anderson See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
32 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
187 days ago
Mound Musings: Save Me!
MLB
Mound Musings: Save Me!
Author Image
Brad Johnson
July 6, 2023
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
June 4, 2023