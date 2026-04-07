Grant Anderson News: Scoreless inning in loss
Anderson went three up and three down in his one inning on Monday in the 8-6 win against the Red Sox.
Anderson appeared in 66 games out of the bullpen for the Brewers last season and went 2-6 with a 3.25 ERA. Milwaukee has put Anderson on the mound six times already this season where he has posted a 2.70 ERA. The Brewers bullpen has right-handers Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill to pitch in high-leverage situations, but lack other options after them which allows Anderson to be used often in middle relief.
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