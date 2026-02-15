Grant Holman headshot

Grant Holman Injury: Catches on with Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 15, 2026 at 12:40pm

The Diamondbacks claimed Holman (finger) off waivers from the Athletics on Sunday.

The addition of Holman gives the Diamondbacks an intriguing developmental arm out of the bullpen. Though he struggled to a 5.09 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 23 innings in the big leagues with the Athletics last season, the 6-foot-6 Holman boasts a four-pitch mix and long levers that helped him finish in the 94th percentile in extension, per Aaron Hughes of SI.com. Arizona placed A.J. Puk (elbow) on the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Holman.

Grant Holman
Arizona Diamondbacks
