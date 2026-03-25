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Grant Holman News: Booted off 40-man roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Diamondbacks designated Holman for assignment Wednesday.

Holman was pushed off the 40-man roster with Arizona needing to clear three spots for infielder Ildemaro Vargas and right-handers Jonathan Loaisiga and Joe Ross, all of whom will be included on the Opening Day squad. Arizona previously scooped up the 25-year-old Holman off waivers from the Athletics in February after he turned in a 5.09 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB over 23 big-league innings last season.

Grant Holman
Arizona Diamondbacks
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