Grant Holman News: Claimed by Detroit

The Tigers claimed Holman off waivers from the Dodgers on Saturday.

It's the third time this season that Holman has been cleared off waivers, and he has been optioned to the FCL after being picked up by Detroit, though he'll likely end up with Triple-A Toledo. To make room on the 40-man roster for Holman, the Tigers transferred Trey Sweeney (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list. Holman appeared in 22 regular-season games (two starts) for the Athletics in 2025 and posted a 5.09 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB across 23 innings.