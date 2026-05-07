Grant Holman headshot

Grant Holman News: Claimed by Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

The Phillies claimed Holman off waivers from Detroit on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Holman will join his fifth organization in just three months after previously spending time with the A's, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Tigers. His move to Philadelphia will put him back on a 40-man roster, though he will begin his tenure with the club in the minors after giving up three earned runs in four innings with Detroit's Triple-A affiliate.

Grant Holman
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holman See More
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025