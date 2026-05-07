Grant Holman News: Claimed by Phillies

The Phillies claimed Holman off waivers from Detroit on Thursday and optioned him to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Holman will join his fifth organization in just three months after previously spending time with the A's, Diamondbacks, Dodgers and Tigers. His move to Philadelphia will put him back on a 40-man roster, though he will begin his tenure with the club in the minors after giving up three earned runs in four innings with Detroit's Triple-A affiliate.