Grant Holman headshot

Grant Holman News: Loses 40-man roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

The Tigers designated Holman for assignment Sunday.

Holman will be moved off an organization's 40-man roster for the fourth time in just under three months, as the Athletics, Diamondbacks and Dodgers had all previously designated him for assignment. Since Holman hasn't been previously outrighted, he'll have to accept an assignment to Triple-A Toledo if he clears waivers. The right-hander had made three appearances (one start) for Toledo since being claimed by the Tigers on April 11, logging a 6.75 ERA, 2.00 WHIP and 3:2 K:BB over four innings.

Grant Holman
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holman See More
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
April 27, 2025
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
March 11, 2025