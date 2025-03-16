Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Grant Holman headshot

Grant Holman News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2025

Holman was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas, MLB.com reports.

Holman was seen having a chance to win a major league bullpen role and was having a good spring with a 3.00 ERA and 3:0 K:BB in six innings, so this is a mild surprise. He showed promise last year as a rookie in a short stint with a 4.02 ERA and a 21.9% strikeout rate. He'll likely be one of the first callups if there's opening in the bullpen.

Grant Holman
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now