Grant Holman headshot

Grant Holman News: Out of running for roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

The Diamondbacks optioned Holman to Triple-A Reno on Sunday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Holman tossed a scoreless inning in his lone Cactus League appearance to date, but having a pair of minor-league options remaining might have hurt his cause for breaking camp as a member of the Diamondbacks' Opening Day bullpen. With the Athletics last season, the 25-year-old righty made 22 appearances (two starts) at the big-league level, logging a 5.09 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 17:9 K:BB in 23 innings.

Grant Holman
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holman See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holman See More
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
MLB
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch
Author Image
James Anderson
315 days ago
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
MLB
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
362 days ago