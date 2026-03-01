Grant Holman News: Ready for spring debut

Holman (finger) is scheduled to make a relief appearance Tuesday in the Diamondbacks' exhibition against Team Mexico, SI.com reports.

Holman didn't pitch after June 11 last season while battling rotator cuff tendinitis in his right shoulder as well as a right middle finger strain, but he's seemingly back to 100 percent ahead of the 2026 season. Arizona claimed the right-hander off waivers from the Athletics earlier this month and could give Holman a look in a middle-innings role out of the bullpen.