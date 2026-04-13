Grant Holmes News: Allows three runs in four frames

Holmes did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over four innings against the Marlins. He struck out three.

Holmes turned in his least effective outing of an otherwise strong start to the 2026 campaign, undone by a three-run fourth inning after opening with three scoreless frames. Through four starts, the right-hander owns a 3.32 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 17:10 K:BB across 21.2 innings. His next outing is likely to come over the weekend on the road against the Phillies.