Grant Holmes headshot

Grant Holmes News: Blanks Twins in Sunday's start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Holmes allowed one hit and one walk over 2.2 scoreless innings during Sunday's split-squad game against the Twins. He struck out two.

Facing a good chunk of Minnesota's likely Opening Day lineup, Holmes tossed just 23 of 46 pitches for strikes but escaped jams in the first and third innings. The 29-year-old right-hander worked a career-high 115 innings in 2025 before his season ended in July due to a partial UCL tear in his elbow, but so far in camp it looks like his decision to treat the issue with rest and rehab rather than surgery was the correct one. Through two Grapefruit League appearances, Holmes has thrown 4.2 scoreless frames with a 4:2 K:BB.

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
8 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
MLB
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
28 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Judgement Day
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Judgement Day
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
218 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
219 days ago