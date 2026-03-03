Grant Holmes News: Blanks Twins in Sunday's start
Holmes allowed one hit and one walk over 2.2 scoreless innings during Sunday's split-squad game against the Twins. He struck out two.
Facing a good chunk of Minnesota's likely Opening Day lineup, Holmes tossed just 23 of 46 pitches for strikes but escaped jams in the first and third innings. The 29-year-old right-hander worked a career-high 115 innings in 2025 before his season ended in July due to a partial UCL tear in his elbow, but so far in camp it looks like his decision to treat the issue with rest and rehab rather than surgery was the correct one. Through two Grapefruit League appearances, Holmes has thrown 4.2 scoreless frames with a 4:2 K:BB.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL East8 days ago
-
Leaderboard of the Week
Leaderboard of the Week: Biggest ADP Movers12 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise28 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Judgement Day218 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week219 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More