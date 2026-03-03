Grant Holmes News: Blanks Twins in Sunday's start

Holmes allowed one hit and one walk over 2.2 scoreless innings during Sunday's split-squad game against the Twins. He struck out two.

Facing a good chunk of Minnesota's likely Opening Day lineup, Holmes tossed just 23 of 46 pitches for strikes but escaped jams in the first and third innings. The 29-year-old right-hander worked a career-high 115 innings in 2025 before his season ended in July due to a partial UCL tear in his elbow, but so far in camp it looks like his decision to treat the issue with rest and rehab rather than surgery was the correct one. Through two Grapefruit League appearances, Holmes has thrown 4.2 scoreless frames with a 4:2 K:BB.