Grant Holmes News: Cemented into rotation
Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Friday that Holmes will open the season in the rotation, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Holmes was shelved for the final two months of last season with a partially torn UCL in his pitching elbow, but he's successfully rehabbed the injury to this point and entered spring training without limitations. The righty remains a major health risk, but he'll be part of Atlanta's rotation as long as he can stay off the injured list. Holmes posted a 3.99 ERA and 123:54 K:BB over 115 frames in 2025 before getting hurt.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More
-
General MLB Article
Fantasy Baseball: Notable or Noise10 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Judgement Day200 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week201 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, July 26202 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, July 20208 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More