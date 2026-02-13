Grant Holmes headshot

Grant Holmes News: Cemented into rotation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos said Friday that Holmes will open the season in the rotation, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Holmes was shelved for the final two months of last season with a partially torn UCL in his pitching elbow, but he's successfully rehabbed the injury to this point and entered spring training without limitations. The righty remains a major health risk, but he'll be part of Atlanta's rotation as long as he can stay off the injured list. Holmes posted a 3.99 ERA and 123:54 K:BB over 115 frames in 2025 before getting hurt.

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More
