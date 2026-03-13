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Grant Holmes News: Dominant outing against Bucs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Holmes struck out nine and walked one over five scoreless, no-hit innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Pirates.

The right-hander built up to 64 pitches (41 strikes) as he dominated a Pittsburgh lineup that featured most of its likely Opening Day starters, including Bryan Reynolds, Ryan O'Hearn and Marcell Ozuna. Holmes has yet to allow an earned run this spring, posting a 16:6 K:BB through 12.1 innings, and he's locked into an Opening Day rotation spot due to injuries to Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow), Hurston Waldrep (elbow) and Joey Wentz (knee).

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
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