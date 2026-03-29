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Grant Holmes News: Falls to Kansas City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Holmes (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Royals, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out four.

Holmes set down the first six batters he faced Sunday before giving up a run in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings in an eventual 4-1 defeat. The right-hander was stellar in spring training, allowing just two runs in 17.2 innings. Holmes made 21 starts for Atlanta in 2025, posting a 3.99 ERA with a 1.34 WHIP and 123:54 K:BB across 115 innings.

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
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