Grant Holmes News: Limits Nats to one run

Holmes allowed one run on four hits and one walk while striking out four over 6.1 innings in a no-decision against the Nationals on Monday.

Holmes faced the minimum number of batters through the first three innings and his only blemish coming in the fourth frame, when he yielded a solo home run to James Wood. Holmes recorded nine groundouts while generating 11 whiffs on 79 pitches (49 strikes) en route to his third quality start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 44:21 K:BB across 45.1 innings, and he's lined up to face the Red Sox on the road this weekend.