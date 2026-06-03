Grant Holmes News: Picks up fourth win

Holmes (4-2) collected the win against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts over six innings.

Holmes earned his fifth quality start of the year after not making it past five innings in his last two starts. The 30-year-old has given up three earned runs or less in his last five starts, though he has topped 90 pitches only once this season. The lefty is slated to start against the White Sox in Chicago next week.