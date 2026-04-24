Grant Holmes News: Quality start in win Friday

Holmes (2-1) picked up the win Friday against the Phillies, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts across six innings.

Holmes notched his third quality start of the season but has allowed multiple runs in five of six outings to begin the 2026 campaign. The right-hander was able to mostly limit the damage, surrendering a pair of homers to Trea Turner and Bryce Harper to account for the three runs. Holmes possesses average stuff and will carry a 3.62 ERA and 25:14 K:BB across 32.1 innings into his next start.