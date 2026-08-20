Grant Holmes News: Rebounds in win

Holmes (8-5) earned the win against the White Sox on Thursday, allowing one hit and three walks while striking out three over six scoreless innings.

Holmes carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, throwing 55 of 94 pitches for strikes with a whopping 16 whiffs. The 30-year-old got hammered for six runs Saturday, but he's posted three scoreless quality starts in his other August outings. He'll carry a 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 100:54 K:BB across 123.2 innings this season into a home matchup with the Dodgers next week.