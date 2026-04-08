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Grant Holmes News: Six Ks in 6.2 strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Holmes (1-1) notched the win Wednesday against the Angels, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out six.

Holmes was tagged for a pair of extra-base hits, with one leaving the yard altogether, but he otherwise produced a very strong outing. The right-hander generated 13 whiffs, and he notably escaped a bases-loaded jam to finish a two-run second inning for the Angels and limit the damage. Holmes owns a 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 14:8 K:BB over 17.2 innings, and he should maintain streaming appeal with a favorable matchup versus the Marlins set for his next start.

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
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