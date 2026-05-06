Grant Holmes News: Start getting skipped Wednesday
Holmes is no longer scheduled to start Wednesday's game against the Mariners, as Martin Perez is now slated to take the hill for Atlanta in the series finale in Seattle.
According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the change in the pitching schedule doesn't necessarily mean that Holmes will heading to the bullpen on a permanent basis, and Atlanta could even steer clear of using him in relief Wednesday if the team wants him to make a start during the three-game series in Los Angeles this weekend. Atlanta may just have wanted to give Holmes a bit of a reset after he failed to reach the sixth inning in three of his last four starts while pitching to a 5.95 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB during that span.
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