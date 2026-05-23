Grant Holmes News: Strikes out 10 in loss
Holmes (3-2) took the loss against the Nationals on Saturday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts over five innings.
Holmes was burned by two solo homers but was otherwise impressive, piling up a ridiculous 18 whiffs on 87 pitches en route to a season-high 10 strikeouts. The 30-year-old has yielded three earned runs or fewer in nine of 10 starts this season, though he's topped 90 pitches only once and completed more than five innings just four times. He'll carry a 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 48:24 K:BB across 52.1 innings into a road matchup against the Reds next weekend.
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