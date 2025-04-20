Grant Holmes News: Strikes out seven in win

Holmes (2-1) earned the win against the Twins on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and four walks with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings.

Holmes wasn't particularly efficient, throwing just 58 of 105 pitches for strikes and generating only 10 whiffs. He's issued four walks in three of his four starts this season but has also allowed three earned runs or fewer three times. As a result, the 29-year-old owns a 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB across 22.1 innings. He'll aim for a third straight win in a tough matchup with the Diamondbacks next weekend.