Grant Holmes News: Strong showing against Arizona

Holmes allowed a hit and three walks while striking out four over six shutout innings in a no-decision versus Arizona on Friday.

Holmes and Eduardo Rodriguez had a pitchers' duel. While Holmes didn't last as long in the game, exiting at 85 pitches (52 strikes) over his six frames, Atlanta got the win in the end with a two-run ninth inning. Holmes has allowed three runs over 11 innings across his two starts, scattering six hits while posting an 8:5 K:BB so far. The right-hander had some positive moments in 2025, pitching to a 3.99 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 123:54 K:BB across 115 innings over 22 regular-season appearances (21 starts). He'll still need to improve at limiting walks, but he's shown enough strikeout potential to be an interesting fantasy option. The 30-year-old's next start is projected to be on the road against the Angels.