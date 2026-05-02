Grant Holmes News: Subpar showing in no-decision
Holmes didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rockies, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out four.
This was far from Holmes' best outing, though the expectations weren't very high considering the disadvantage that Coors Field represents from a pitching perspective. The reality is that Holmes has been trending in the wrong direction, though, as he has just one quality start over his last four outings. During that stretch, the right-hander has a 5.95 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 15:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Mariners next week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week7 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 248 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 248 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week14 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 1319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More