Grant Holmes headshot

Grant Holmes News: Subpar showing in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Holmes didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rockies, allowing six runs (five earned) on seven hits and three walks across five innings. He struck out four.

This was far from Holmes' best outing, though the expectations weren't very high considering the disadvantage that Coors Field represents from a pitching perspective. The reality is that Holmes has been trending in the wrong direction, though, as he has just one quality start over his last four outings. During that stretch, the right-hander has a 5.95 ERA and 1.53 WHIP with a 15:9 K:BB across 19.2 innings. He's scheduled to make his next start on the road against the Mariners next week.

Grant Holmes
Atlanta Braves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Grant Holmes See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
8 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
19 days ago